Former Leeds United star once signed for £7m still a free agent despite Sheffield United and Fulham links
He arrived at Elland Road in 2016 as a raw prospect, but one who possessed undeniable talent. Not only was he green, he lacked Championship experience having been plucked from League Two.
His first season at the club yielded just four goals, as he was shifted from position to position. Despite his underwhelming haul, it spoke volumes that he rarely strayed from the fold.
The 2017/18 season marked a regression for Leeds after their surge up the table under Garry Monk, but saw Roofe find his feet as a marksman.
He went on to blossom following the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa, playing a key role as the Whites marched into the play-offs only to fall at the semi-final hurdle.
Roofe left for Anderlecht in 2019, for a fee reported to be worth £7m, missing out on the Leeds promotion party that would follow a year later.
His time in Belgium was brief, while a subsequent spell with Rangers was plagued by injury. Despite his fitness woes, he had managed to register 38 goals in 102 appearances when he left Ibrox in the summer.
Sheffield United were linked with a swoop for Roofe as the clock ticked on his Rangers career, as were the likes of Fulham and Southampton.
However, as October reaches its midway point, Roofe remains unattached. Although his injury record may prove unsettling for some suitors, the 31-year-old is a proven goal-scorer at Championship level.
He has also made the grade outside of England and as the weeks tick by, there may just be some admiring glances. If his career was to fizzle out, it would be a shame considering the influence he had across his three years in West Yorkshire.
