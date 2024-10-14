Kemar Roofe may not have won promotion with Leeds United, but he was a key figure in the club’s late 2010s resurgence.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He arrived at Elland Road in 2016 as a raw prospect, but one who possessed undeniable talent. Not only was he green, he lacked Championship experience having been plucked from League Two.

His first season at the club yielded just four goals, as he was shifted from position to position. Despite his underwhelming haul, it spoke volumes that he rarely strayed from the fold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2017/18 season marked a regression for Leeds after their surge up the table under Garry Monk, but saw Roofe find his feet as a marksman.

He went on to blossom following the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa, playing a key role as the Whites marched into the play-offs only to fall at the semi-final hurdle.

Kemar Roofe made 122 appearances over the course of his three years at Leeds United. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Roofe left for Anderlecht in 2019, for a fee reported to be worth £7m, missing out on the Leeds promotion party that would follow a year later.

His time in Belgium was brief, while a subsequent spell with Rangers was plagued by injury. Despite his fitness woes, he had managed to register 38 goals in 102 appearances when he left Ibrox in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subscribe to The Yorkshire Post and get complimentary access to The New York Times! Buy our new annual subscription package & enjoy our award-winning journalism plus everything The New York Times has to offer, including The Athletic, Games and more. Subscribe here.

However, as October reaches its midway point, Roofe remains unattached. Although his injury record may prove unsettling for some suitors, the 31-year-old is a proven goal-scorer at Championship level.