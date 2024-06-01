Rangers have confirmed the departure of former Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe.

The 31-year-old has been plagued by injury at Ibrox but is leaving with a respectable record nonetheless, having scored 38 goals in 102 appearances for the Gers.

He is leaving the Scottish giants alongside fellow senior figures Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Jon McLaughlin. In a statement, Rangers said: “Rangers Football Club can today confirm the departures of Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, Jon McLaughlin and Kemar Roofe following the expiry of their contracts.

“With a combined 23 seasons at the club, all five players have represented Rangers with commitment and dedication over a number of years. They were all part of the squad that guided Rangers to the UEFA Europa League final in Seville, with Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe lifting the league title with the club in 2020/21.

Kemar Roofe left Leeds United in 2019. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

"Everyone at Ibrox and Rangers’ Training Centre thank the departing players for their time at the club and wish them all the very best for their future careers.”

He moved to Scotland in 2020, a year after he swapped Leeds for Anderlecht. He had been a key figure for Leeds, racking up 122 appearances and notching on 33 occasions.

It had been expected for some time that he would be seeking pastures new this summer, having managed just six league starts last term. Despite his fitness struggles, it would not be a surprise to see the marksman have offers on the table.

He has been linked with a host of clubs, with Sheffield United and Fulham among those credited with interest in April. However, clubs could be forgiven for having concerns over his injury record.