Leeds United 'shortlist' 12-goal Sunderland star as fresh swoop for ex-Sheffield United marksman mooted
The winter transfer window ended with Leeds among the clubs not to have made a single new signing.
Archer, who joined Southampton back in the summer, was of interest to the Whites but a deal could not be done in the window’s dying embers.
The lack of recruitment has not hindered the Whites, who are in a rich vein of from and sit top of the Championship table.
Daniel Farke’s side defeated Sunderland 2-1 on Monday (February 17) and the man who scored against Leeds is thought to be of interest to them.
According to TEAMtalk, Isidor has been shortlisted by Leeds as they plan to bolster their frontline at the end of the campaign.
The 24-year-old joined the Black Cats on loan from Zenit Saint Petersburg in the summer before making his move permanent late in the winter window.
He has struck 12 league goals for Sunderland this term, with his most recent strike coming in LS11.
While Isidor would arguably be a major coup for Leeds, they would arguably need to secure promotion and hope Sunderland stay down to stand a chance of securing his signature.
There is also said to be a possibility of interest in Archer being revived, with the 23-year-old reportedly keen on a move to Elland Road.
He has been a bit-part player for Southampton this season and could potentially be a Championship player again if the Saints cannot beat the drop.
The report also claims Nice’s Ivory Coast international Evann Guessand is being monitored by Leeds, and that Norwich City’s Josh Sargent was discussed in January.
Leeds have favoured Joel Piroe as a lone forward this season, with Mateo Joseph deputising. Patrick Bamford is still on the club’s books but has been plagued by injury.
Joe Gelhardt, meanwhile, was loaned to relegation-threatened Hull City last month.
