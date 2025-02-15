Hull City loanee Joe Gelhardt makes admission over position preference and discusses Leeds United contact

Published 15th Feb 2025, 18:07 BST
Joe Gelhardt delivered a dazzling display out wide for Hull City in their draw with Norwich City - but is willing to play anywhere.

As the 22-year-old slipped down the pecking order at Leeds United, there was debate among fans regarding his best position.

He has played up front, on the wing and as an attacking midfielder, with Hull boss Ruben Selles using him as a wideman since securing his services on loan.

Speaking after his electric outing in the 1-1 draw with the Canaries, Gelhardt said: “I don’t mind to be honest, I’ll play anywhere.

Joe Gelhardt is yet to miss a league game since joining Hull City on loan from Leeds United.Joe Gelhardt is yet to miss a league game since joining Hull City on loan from Leeds United.
Joe Gelhardt is yet to miss a league game since joining Hull City on loan from Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

“The manager makes it very clear in how you want to play and each position. I think in a game, anyway, you end up [in different positions]. I don’t mind.

“Obviously, for a left-footed player, the right’s probably more comfortable because I can cut in, but as I say, I don’t mind as long as I’m playing. We’ve got the personnel to do it [interchange positions] and it’s nice to have the freedom.”

Gelhardt has proven popular at the MKM Stadium since his loan switch last month, but it remains to be seen what the future holds for him beyond the end of the current campaign.

He said: “I think they [Leeds] send people out to watch me. I’ve spoke to a few of the staff members and still keep in touch with a few of the players.”

‘Joffy’ also spoke of his delight at playing regularly, with the attacker yet to miss a league game for the Tigers.

Joe Gelhardt has found opportunities limited under Daniel Farke at Leeds United. Joe Gelhardt has found opportunities limited under Daniel Farke at Leeds United.
Joe Gelhardt has found opportunities limited under Daniel Farke at Leeds United. | Nick Potts/PA Wire

The versatile attacker said: “I think it’s want every player wants, you just want to play games and get that feel back for it. Obviously, I haven’t had that for the last 18 months. To get that back, it’s been really enjoyable.”

Matt Crooks gave Hull a 14th-minute lead against Norwich, which was cancelled out by Josh Sargent early in the second half.

Gelhardt said: “They’re a good team. You never want to give up a lead so early, especially with how early it came in the second half, but we regrouped well after that. We got on the front foot a little bit.

“It was quite end-to-end the game, we both had chances, but I think on other day we put our chances to bed and get three points.”

