Hull City player ratings: Leeds United loanee the chief tormentor in draw with Norwich City
Matt Crooks turned home a Lewie Coyle cross to give the hosts an early lead, a just reward for their bright start.
However, the Canaries managed to wrestle control of the game away from the Tigers and levelled through Josh Sargent.
Here are the Hull player ratings from the MKM Stadium.
Ivor Pandur - A safe pair of hands as Norwich cranked up the pressure. 7
Lewie Coyle - Linked with Gelhardt effectively, particularly early on, but had some shaky moments. 6
John Egan - Marshaled the Tigers backline well. 7
Alfie Jones - Did not manage to challenge Sargent for Norwich’s leveller. May not have got the call from Egan, but should have really been aware regardless. Steady otherwise. 6
Sean McLoughlin - Awkward at times as he deputised at left-back. Square peg, round hole. 5
Regan Slater - Dug in and did a lot of the dirty work in midfield. 7
Steven Alzate - Some classy moments on the ball but went missing for periods. 6
Joe Gelhardt - Norwich’s chief tormentor. Direct every time he got on the ball and tied the inexperienced Lucien Mahovo up in knots. Admittedly less involved as Hull faded. 8
Matt Crooks - Used his physicality effectively and took his goal well. Maybe should have offered more support as Norwich wrestled for control of the midfield, but that could well be a system fault. 7
Louie Barry - Flickers of flair but a quiet maiden start in Hull colours. 6
Joao Pedro - Started brightly but found himself less involved as the afternoon progressed. 6
Substitutes
Mason Burstow - Freshened up the Hull attack after being introduced. 6
Kyle Joseph - Did not offer much but did not get much service either. 6
Abu Kamara - Added legs but could not inspire a winner. 6
Elliot Matazo - Gave the Tigers some energy late on. 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.