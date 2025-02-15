Hull City confirm fresh loan challenge for ex-Bolton Wanderers defender following Doncaster Rovers spell

Tom Coates
Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 15th Feb 2025, 10:15 BST
Hull City have confirmed a fresh loan challenge for fringe defender Brandon Fleming.

The left-back has spent his entire career on the books of the Tigers, having progressed through the youth ranks into the first-team set-up.

He has made 45 appearances for his boyhood club but has been unable to establish himself as an ever-present figure.

Fleming spent the bulk of the first half of the campaign on loan at Doncaster, racking up 20 appearances under his former Hull boss Grant McCann.

Brandon Fleming has made 45 first-team appearances for Hull City.
Brandon Fleming has made 45 first-team appearances for Hull City. | Mark Thompson/Getty Images

He had previously been loaned to the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United.

The 25-year-old will now spend the rest of the season in the National League, with Forest Green Rovers.

In a statement, Hull said: “Left-back Brandon Fleming has joined National League side Forest Green Rovers on loan for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.

“The 25-year-old spent the first half of the current campaign on loan at Sky Bet League Two side Doncaster Rovers, making 20 appearances in all competitions for Donny.

Brandon Fleming's move to Doncaster Rovers reunited him with Grant McCann.
Brandon Fleming's move to Doncaster Rovers reunited him with Grant McCann. | George Wood/Getty Images

“Making 45 appearances for his hometown club since graduating from the club’s academy, the full-back also had previous loan spells at Gainsborough Trinity, Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and Shrewsbury Town.

“Steve Cotterill’s FGR sit second in the National League table, two points behind first-placed Barnet with a game in-hand.

“Accumulating 62 points after 30 games, Fleming will be hoping to make his debut tomorrow for the Green Army when they travel to face Braintree Town, kick-off: 3pm.

“We would like to wish Brandon the best of luck in his spell in Nailsworth.”

Hull have also confirmed the loan departure of Tyrell Sellars-Fleming, who has linked up with National League outfit Gateshead.

