Leeds United forward joins Hull City on loan in second temporary switch of career following Sunderland spell
The 22-year-old has endured a difficult few years at Elland Road, slipping down the pecking order following his dramatic burst on to the scene in the Premier League.
He has not made a single league start under Daniel Farke this season, stepping off the bench just twice, but has now been given a chance to pick up minutes elsewhere in Yorkshire.
“It’s a happy moment for me,” Gelhardt said. “I’ve spoken to the manager about the plans and direction the club is going in and I can’t wait to get started and get playing.
“I’m really excited to work with the manager. He sees me more playing off the nine, maybe off the right or just behind.
“My best positions are striker or just behind the striker, trying to help assist and score goals for the team and trying to win games.”
Gelhardt joined Leeds from Wigan Athletic in 2020 and was initially assigned to the club’s under-23s set-up.
His exploits at youth level caught the eye of Marcelo Bielsa, who promoted Gelhardt to the first-team.
He was loaned to Sunderland during the reign of Jesse Marsch and was at the Stadium of Light as Leeds fell out of the Premier League.
Relegation promised to give the forward a new lease of life in West Yorkshire but it failed to materialise.
He will remain at Hull until the end of the current campaign and is their second January signing following the arrival of Matt Crooks at the MKM Stadium.
“Every footballer wants to train hard all week and get rewarded with playing on the weekend,” Gelhardt said. “That hasn’t happened for me in the last few years so I’m really excited to get playing again and get that matchday feeling back.”
