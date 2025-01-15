Hull City have signed out-of-favour Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt on loan.

The 22-year-old has endured a difficult few years at Elland Road, slipping down the pecking order following his dramatic burst on to the scene in the Premier League.

He has not made a single league start under Daniel Farke this season, stepping off the bench just twice, but has now been given a chance to pick up minutes elsewhere in Yorkshire.

“It’s a happy moment for me,” Gelhardt said. “I’ve spoken to the manager about the plans and direction the club is going in and I can’t wait to get started and get playing.

Joe Gelhardt will spend the rest of the 2024/25 season at Hull City. | Hull City

“I’m really excited to work with the manager. He sees me more playing off the nine, maybe off the right or just behind.

“My best positions are striker or just behind the striker, trying to help assist and score goals for the team and trying to win games.”

Gelhardt joined Leeds from Wigan Athletic in 2020 and was initially assigned to the club’s under-23s set-up.

His exploits at youth level caught the eye of Marcelo Bielsa, who promoted Gelhardt to the first-team.

He was loaned to Sunderland during the reign of Jesse Marsch and was at the Stadium of Light as Leeds fell out of the Premier League.

Leeds United loaned Joe Gelhardt to Sunderland in January 2023. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Relegation promised to give the forward a new lease of life in West Yorkshire but it failed to materialise.

He will remain at Hull until the end of the current campaign and is their second January signing following the arrival of Matt Crooks at the MKM Stadium.

