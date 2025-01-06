57-appearance Leeds United man set to leave amid 'interest' from likes of Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers
Various reports have suggested the Whites will sanction a loan move for the 22-year-old, who has barely featured since the arrival of Daniel Farke as manager.
He has made just two appearances in the Championship this season, both coming from the bench, with Joel Piroe, Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford ahead of him in the pecking order.
According to transfer reporter Darren Witcoop, Gelhardt is weighing up his options with interest emerging from elsewhere in the Championship and overseas.
The likes of Portsmouth, Queens Park Rangers and Plymouth Argyle are believed to have registered interest in Gelhardt, who is a former England youth international.
He was once considered among Leeds’ most exciting prospects, having impressed with some dazzling cameos in the Premier League.
However, he has been unable to kick on and become a regular starter at Elland Road. He has made a total of 57 appearances for the club since his move from Wigan Athletic in 2020, scoring three goals and registering five assists.
It has also remained unclear which position he is best suited to, with Gelhardt having also played as an attacking midfielder.
In his only start of the current season, in a Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough, he was deployed as a winger.
He recently returned to the Leeds bench for the trip to Hull City, but was unused as the Whites drew 3-3 with the Tigers.
