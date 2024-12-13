Queens Park Rangers 'keeping tabs' on £1m Leeds United man also eyed by Scottish giants Rangers

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 13th Dec 2024, 12:01 BST
Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt is reportedly being monitored by Championship strugglers Queens Park Rangers.

Speculation regarding the 22-year-old’s future has been rife, with reports suggesting an array of clubs have looked at striking a loan deal in January.

Scottish giants Rangers are thought to be keen and it has been claimed a move to Ibrox is something Gelhardt is interested in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There has also been talk of interest from the Championship, with Portsmouth, Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle among those linked.

Joe Gelhardt represented Leeds United in the Premier League but has struggled for minutes in the Championship.Joe Gelhardt represented Leeds United in the Premier League but has struggled for minutes in the Championship.
Joe Gelhardt represented Leeds United in the Premier League but has struggled for minutes in the Championship. | Bruce Rollinson

According to Football League World, QPR are keeping tabs on Gelhardt’s situation with the opening of the January transfer window fast approaching.

A move away from Elland Road appears logical for Gelhardt, who has been used sparingly since the arrival of Daniel Farke as manager in 2023.

He had also slipped down the pecking order under Jesse Marsch and as Leeds were relegated from the Premier League, Gelhardt was on loan at Sunderland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The frontman arrived in West Yorkshire in the summer of 2020, making the move from Wigan Athletic for a fee reported to be in the region of £1m.

He was considered a coup for the Whites and his exploits at youth level for the club only added to the excitement surrounding his potential.

A number of impressive Premier League cameos enhanced his reputation further but his development at Elland Road has since stalled.

Related topics:Queens Park RangersRangers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice