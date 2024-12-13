Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt is reportedly being monitored by Championship strugglers Queens Park Rangers.

Speculation regarding the 22-year-old’s future has been rife, with reports suggesting an array of clubs have looked at striking a loan deal in January.

There has also been talk of interest from the Championship, with Portsmouth, Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle among those linked.

According to Football League World, QPR are keeping tabs on Gelhardt’s situation with the opening of the January transfer window fast approaching.

A move away from Elland Road appears logical for Gelhardt, who has been used sparingly since the arrival of Daniel Farke as manager in 2023.

He had also slipped down the pecking order under Jesse Marsch and as Leeds were relegated from the Premier League, Gelhardt was on loan at Sunderland.

The frontman arrived in West Yorkshire in the summer of 2020, making the move from Wigan Athletic for a fee reported to be in the region of £1m.

He was considered a coup for the Whites and his exploits at youth level for the club only added to the excitement surrounding his potential.