Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt is keen to join Rangers in the January transfer window, according to a report.

The 22-year-old has been afforded just two outings in the Championship this season, finding himself below Joel Piroe, Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford in the pecking order.

It has marked a continuation of struggle for the forward, who has found opportunities limited at Elland Road for the last two years.

According to Football Insider, he is keen to make a move to the Scottish giants when the January window opens.

The news may come as a blow to the likes of Portsmouth, Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle, who have all been linked with a swoop.

Leeds signed Gelhardt in the summer of 2020, prising him from Wigan Athletic with the Latics embroiled in financial turmoil.

He was initially assigned to the under-23s and was a free-scoring revelation for the Whites at youth level.

His exploits earned him a transition into the senior set-up in the 2021/22 campaign and he made some crucial interventions to help keep Leeds afloat in the Premier League.

However, he slipped down the pecking order under Jesse Marsch and was out on loan at Sunderland as Leeds fell into the second tier.