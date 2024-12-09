Leeds United attacker's transfer preference emerges amid interest from Rangers and Portsmouth
The 22-year-old has been afforded just two outings in the Championship this season, finding himself below Joel Piroe, Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford in the pecking order.
It has marked a continuation of struggle for the forward, who has found opportunities limited at Elland Road for the last two years.
Rangers are among the many clubs to have been credited with loan interest in the frontman, who is a former England youth international.
According to Football Insider, he is keen to make a move to the Scottish giants when the January window opens.
The news may come as a blow to the likes of Portsmouth, Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle, who have all been linked with a swoop.
Leeds signed Gelhardt in the summer of 2020, prising him from Wigan Athletic with the Latics embroiled in financial turmoil.
He was initially assigned to the under-23s and was a free-scoring revelation for the Whites at youth level.
His exploits earned him a transition into the senior set-up in the 2021/22 campaign and he made some crucial interventions to help keep Leeds afloat in the Premier League.
However, he slipped down the pecking order under Jesse Marsch and was out on loan at Sunderland as Leeds fell into the second tier.
Many believed the club’s relegation would put Gelhardt centre stage but he has been a bit-part player under Daniel Farke.