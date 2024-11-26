Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt has reportedly attracted loan interest from a host of clubs, including Portsmouth, Preston North End and Rangers.

The 22-year-old was arguably once Leeds’ most exciting young player, having made an impressive first-team breakthrough during the 2021/22 season.

He made a series of dazzling cameos from the bench, with his late winner against Norwich City in March 2022 a particularly important contribution.

However, he slipped down the pecking order under Jesse Marsch and ended the 2022/23 season on loan at Sunderland.

Leeds’ relegation to the Championship and subsequent appointment of Daniel Farke did not yield fresh opportunities, leaving Gelhardt stranded on the fringes at Elland Road.

He was linked with a loan move away from West Yorkshire in the summer, but was still on the books when the transfer deadline passed.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds’ unwillingness to allow Gelhardt to depart temporarily left a raft of clubs disappointed. Some of those who showed interest are thought to have remained keen on exploring a loan deal.

A pair of Belgian clubs are believed to be among those interested, as are Rangers, Portsmouth, Preston, Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle.

The report claims there is enthusiasm on the player’s side regarding a temporary switch away from Leeds.

Reports have also suggested there was interest in Gelhardt during the last January window, with Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers said to have been keen.

A loan move does appear to be in Gelhardt’s best interests, with his opportunities having been extremely limited this season.

