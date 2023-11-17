Ex-Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa makes history in international management with help of Liverpool marksman
Having previously ended overseen a first win over Brazil since 2001, Bielsa has now guided La Celeste to a historic 2-0 victory over Argentina.
The World Cup qualifier win marked Uruguay’s first victory over their rivals in over a decade.
Bielsa did it with the help of Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez, who opened the scoring with half-time approaching.
The lead was doubled in the second-half by Nicolas de la Cruz of River Plate, who sealed a famous win.
There may have been conflicting emotions for Bielsa, who was overseeing a win against the country of his birth.
Argentina are also a country he has previously led and he enjoyed success in charge between 1998 and 2004.
Bielsa was axed by Leeds in Feburuary 2022, with a heavy defeat to Tottenham Hotspur proving to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.
He did not return to management for over a year, but did eventually come back as Uruguay boss in May this year.
Uruguay have experienced defeat just once since his arrival, with a defeat to Ecuador proving the only blot on the record.