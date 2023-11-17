Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has once again made history as head coach of Uruguay.

Having previously ended overseen a first win over Brazil since 2001, Bielsa has now guided La Celeste to a historic 2-0 victory over Argentina.

The World Cup qualifier win marked Uruguay’s first victory over their rivals in over a decade.

Bielsa did it with the help of Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez, who opened the scoring with half-time approaching.

Marcelo Bielsa led Uruguay to a historic win over Argentina. Image: LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images

The lead was doubled in the second-half by Nicolas de la Cruz of River Plate, who sealed a famous win.

There may have been conflicting emotions for Bielsa, who was overseeing a win against the country of his birth.

Argentina are also a country he has previously led and he enjoyed success in charge between 1998 and 2004.

Bielsa was axed by Leeds in Feburuary 2022, with a heavy defeat to Tottenham Hotspur proving to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

He did not return to management for over a year, but did eventually come back as Uruguay boss in May this year.