Ex-Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa makes history in international management with help of Liverpool marksman

Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has once again made history as head coach of Uruguay.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Nov 2023, 09:32 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 09:32 GMT

Having previously ended overseen a first win over Brazil since 2001, Bielsa has now guided La Celeste to a historic 2-0 victory over Argentina.

The World Cup qualifier win marked Uruguay’s first victory over their rivals in over a decade.

Bielsa did it with the help of Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez, who opened the scoring with half-time approaching.

Marcelo Bielsa led Uruguay to a historic win over Argentina. Image: LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty ImagesMarcelo Bielsa led Uruguay to a historic win over Argentina. Image: LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images
Marcelo Bielsa led Uruguay to a historic win over Argentina. Image: LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images

The lead was doubled in the second-half by Nicolas de la Cruz of River Plate, who sealed a famous win.

There may have been conflicting emotions for Bielsa, who was overseeing a win against the country of his birth.

Argentina are also a country he has previously led and he enjoyed success in charge between 1998 and 2004.

Bielsa was axed by Leeds in Feburuary 2022, with a heavy defeat to Tottenham Hotspur proving to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

He did not return to management for over a year, but did eventually come back as Uruguay boss in May this year.

Uruguay have experienced defeat just once since his arrival, with a defeat to Ecuador proving the only blot on the record.

