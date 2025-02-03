Leeds United's stance on six-goal forward outlined as bid 'in excess of £10m' rejected
The 21-year-old has established himself within Daniel Farke’s squad, even though the goals have not yet started to flow.
He has scored six goals in 62 appearances for the Whites and has been competing with Joel Piroe for minutes this season.
According to Sky Sports, Leeds turned down an offer worth over £10m from Real Betis over the weekend.
There is also thought to have been interest from elsewhere in Spain, with Leeds believed to have turned down a number of approaches.
The sale of Joseph would arguably cause a considerable level of frustration among the Elland Road faithful, despite the modest nature of his goal return.
A youth international for Spain, Joseph has been tipped for a bright future and Leeds are not blessed with depth in the forward department.
The Whites have been linked with Southampton frontmen Cameron Archer and Adam Armstrong, but a deal being struck for either is appearing increasingly unlikely.
With Patrick Bamford currently out injured and Joe Gelhardt out on loan, Leeds boss Daniel Farke has Piroe and Joseph as his senior options.
Wilfried Gnonto has previously played up front, but is generally deployed out wide.