Leeds United will reportedly not be wrapping up a late deal to sign Adam Armstrong from Southampton.

It has been a quiet window at Elland Road, with the Whites yet to make a single signing. However, Southampton’s Cameron Archer has emerged as a target for the club in recent days.

His Saints teammate Armstrong has also been linked with a move to Elland Road, with reports having suggested he was of interest to Leeds and Middlesbrough.

The prospect of a move to either side has since been played down, with reports in the North East suggesting Middlesbrough will not strike a deal.

Adam Armstrong is reportedly not heading to Leeds United. | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Leeds, meanwhile, have been distanced from Armstrong by the Yorkshire Evening Post. It has been claimed there is no deal for the 27-year-old being done.

It now remains to be seen whether the window will end with Leeds among the few Championship clubs not to have recruited.

Armstrong is a product of Newcastle United’s youth system and spent time on loan at Barnsley while cutting his teeth with the Magpies.

Adam Armstrong counts Barnsley among his former clubs. | Bruce Rollinson

He joined Southampton from Blackburn Rovers in 2021 and was the man who sent the Saints up at the expense of Leeds in the 2024 Championship play-off final.