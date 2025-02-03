Leeds United transfer twist as update regarding Southampton's former Barnsley attacker emerges
It has been a quiet window at Elland Road, with the Whites yet to make a single signing. However, Southampton’s Cameron Archer has emerged as a target for the club in recent days.
His Saints teammate Armstrong has also been linked with a move to Elland Road, with reports having suggested he was of interest to Leeds and Middlesbrough.
The prospect of a move to either side has since been played down, with reports in the North East suggesting Middlesbrough will not strike a deal.
Leeds, meanwhile, have been distanced from Armstrong by the Yorkshire Evening Post. It has been claimed there is no deal for the 27-year-old being done.
It now remains to be seen whether the window will end with Leeds among the few Championship clubs not to have recruited.
Armstrong is a product of Newcastle United’s youth system and spent time on loan at Barnsley while cutting his teeth with the Magpies.
He joined Southampton from Blackburn Rovers in 2021 and was the man who sent the Saints up at the expense of Leeds in the 2024 Championship play-off final.
The former England youth international has made a total of 142 appearances for the Saints, scoring 32 goals and registering 18 assists.