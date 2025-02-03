Chelsea 'considering' late swoop for £6m Leeds United-linked man as Fabrizio Romano issues update
Prior to the opening of the window, Essugo was reported to be on Leeds’ radar. A £6m loan-to-buy deal was mooted for the 19-year-old, who is on loan at Las Palmas from Sporting Lisbon,
He has stayed put despite speculation, but it appears that could change on the final day of the window.
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are considering a late swoop for the Portugal under-21s prodigy.
Sporting, his parent club, are believed to expect movement as the transfer deadline edges closer. Chelsea, however, are also thought to have alternatives on their radar.
While Essugo would undoubtedly be an exciting signing for the Whites, central midfield is not one of the club’s weakest areas.
Ao Tanaka, Joe Rothwell and Ethan Ampadu have all impressed in the middle of the park for Leeds, who have also welcomed Ilia Gruev back from an injury lay-off.
The club appear to be focusing on bolstering their frontline, with Southampton’s Cameron Archer still thought to be of interest in the window’s final hours.
His Saints teammate, former Barnsley attacker Adam Armstrong, has also been linked with a dramatic move to Elland Road.