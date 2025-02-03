Middlesbrough 'finalising' deal to sign Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked marksman
The 28-year-old left English football in the summer after helping Leicester City seal an immediate return to the Premier League.
He sealed a move to Sevilla, but it has not worked out for the Nigeria international in Spain. In the last month, he has been linked with both Leeds and Sheffield United.
More recently, reports have credited Celtic with interest but Middlesbrough appear to have won the race for his signature.
According to The Athletic, the Championship outfit are in the process of finalising a loan deal for the forward.
He appears set to become their second deadline day addition, following winger Samuel Iling-Junior through the door at the Riverside.
Iheanacho started his senior career at Manchester City, notching 21 goals in 64 appearances for the club.
Leicester secured his services in 2017 and he made 232 appearances across seven years with the Foxes, registering 61 goals.
He has been afforded nine outings in La Liga but has not managed to open his account.