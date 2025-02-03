Middlesbrough 'finalising' deal to sign Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked marksman

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 14:24 BST
Middlesbrough are reportedly finalising the loan signing of Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked marksman Kelechi Iheanacho.

The 28-year-old left English football in the summer after helping Leicester City seal an immediate return to the Premier League.

He sealed a move to Sevilla, but it has not worked out for the Nigeria international in Spain. In the last month, he has been linked with both Leeds and Sheffield United.

More recently, reports have credited Celtic with interest but Middlesbrough appear to have won the race for his signature.

Kelechi Iheanacho spent seven years at Leicester City.placeholder image
Kelechi Iheanacho spent seven years at Leicester City. | PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images

According to The Athletic, the Championship outfit are in the process of finalising a loan deal for the forward.

He appears set to become their second deadline day addition, following winger Samuel Iling-Junior through the door at the Riverside.

Iheanacho started his senior career at Manchester City, notching 21 goals in 64 appearances for the club.

Kelechi Iheanacho has struggled since joining Sevilla.placeholder image
Kelechi Iheanacho has struggled since joining Sevilla. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Leicester secured his services in 2017 and he made 232 appearances across seven years with the Foxes, registering 61 goals.

He has been afforded nine outings in La Liga but has not managed to open his account.

