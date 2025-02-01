Celtic 'in talks' over deal for Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked attacker

Kelechi Iheanacho has been linked with Leeds United and Sheffield United - but Celtic are reportedly in talks over the Sevilla forward.

The 28-year-old left England in the summer, swapping Leicester City for Sevilla after helping the Foxes clinch the Championship title.

He was recruited on the watch of Victor Orta, the former Leeds director now employed by Sevilla.

It has not worked out for the Nigeria international in Spain, with the frontman yet to register a single goal in La Liga.

Kelechi Iheanacho has struggled since joining Sevilla. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Overseas reports have also credited Sheffield United with interest, but the Blades have already signed two forwards in Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon.

According to Sky Sports, Scottish giants Celtic are in talks over a deal for Iheanacho. Discussions are said to be at an early stage, with the Bhoys looking to strike a loan-to-buy agreement.

Kelechi Iheanacho posed with Victor Orta after signing for Sevilla. | CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester City gave Iheanacho his break in senior football and he scored 21 goals in 64 appearances for the club.