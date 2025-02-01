Celtic 'in talks' over deal for Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked attacker
The 28-year-old left England in the summer, swapping Leicester City for Sevilla after helping the Foxes clinch the Championship title.
He was recruited on the watch of Victor Orta, the former Leeds director now employed by Sevilla.
It has not worked out for the Nigeria international in Spain, with the frontman yet to register a single goal in La Liga.
Leeds United have been linked with Iheanacho since the opening of the winter window, although appear to be focusing on Southampton’s Cameron Archer.
Overseas reports have also credited Sheffield United with interest, but the Blades have already signed two forwards in Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon.
According to Sky Sports, Scottish giants Celtic are in talks over a deal for Iheanacho. Discussions are said to be at an early stage, with the Bhoys looking to strike a loan-to-buy agreement.
Manchester City gave Iheanacho his break in senior football and he scored 21 goals in 64 appearances for the club.
Leicester secured his services in 2017 and he made 232 appearances for the the Foxes, notching 61 goals.
