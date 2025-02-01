Leeds United target Cameron Archer is reportedly of interest to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a quiet transfer window at Elland Road, but Archer has emerged as a target with the deadline just around the corner.

Sunderland have also been linked with the Southampton forward, who has scored twice in the Premier League this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Sheffield United forward has impressed at Championship level before, starring during loan spells at Preston North End and Middlesbrough.

Cameron Archer joined Southampton from Aston Villa in the summer. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

However, it appears there could be Premier League interest in the services of the 23-year-old.

Speaking on talkSPORT, reporter Alex Crook said: “They want the striker as well I’m told. The striker ideally would be homegrown to help with that quota.

“I think Cameron Archer at Southampton may be a target, but Southampton are reluctant to let him go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Wolves do indeed make a move for Archer, the offer of Premier League football may prove tempting.

Southampton's Cameron Archer is reportedly of interest to Leeds United and Sunderland. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

However, Southampton’s reluctance to let him go may prove an obstacle. Matters could also be complicated by the fact Wolves are in a relegation battle the Saints are also embroiled in.

Leeds have favoured Joel Piroe as their main marksman this season, with Mateo Joseph second in the pecking order.