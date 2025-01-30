Sunderland 'ready' to battle Leeds United for signature of former Sheffield United forward
It has been a quiet month on the transfer front at Elland Road, with the loan departures of Charlie Crew and Joe Gelhardt the only moves of note.
However, with the transfer deadline creeping up, speculation regarding potential incomings at Leeds have started to surface.
Talk of interest in Newcastle United’s Matt Targett has been downplayed, but there are widespread reports of interest in Southampton’s Archer.
The 23-year-old only joined the Saints in the summer, sealing a permanent switch from Aston Villa after a season with Sheffield United.
He has scored twice in the Premier League this season, making 21 appearances in what has been a difficult campaign for Southampton.
He has previously shone at Championship level, enjoying productive spells with both Preston North End and Middlesbrough.
The former England under-21s star would arguably be a major coup for Leeds, but The Boot Room have claimed they face competition from Sunderland.
The Black Cats are reportedly ready to lodge a bid for Archer, who has been a bit-part player for Southampton in recent weeks.
It now remains to be seen what the future holds for the marksman, who is thought to be open to a late move.
Leeds have deployed Joel Piroe as their lone forward for the bulk of the current campaign, with Mateo Joseph taking on the role of second-choice frontman.
Patrick Bamford is still part of Daniel Farke’s squad, but has once again been hampered by injury.
