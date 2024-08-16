Southampton have completed the signing of former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough forward Cameron Archer from Aston Villa.

Archer only recently returned to Villa Park, as the Midlands club were obligated to buy him back from Sheffield United if the Blades suffered relegation to the Championship.

It was initially reported he would be loaned out for the 2024/25 season, but newly-promoted Premier League side Southampton have added him to their ranks in a permanent deal. The 22-year-old has committed to the Saints with a four-year deal.

After putting pen to paper, the forward told Southampton’s website: “I'm really excited to be here. I had a good chat with the gaffer. Obviously, he told me everything I needed to hear.

“That was one of the main reasons why I'm here, his playing style, his coaching and trying to improve me as a player. It's not a bad place to do that in the Premier League with Southampton. I just want to keep scoring goals and improve myself as a player, and I don't think there's a better place to do that than with Southampton.”

Archer is a product of Aston Villa’s academy, although found first-team opportunities limited at the club. After a loan stint in the National League with Solihull Moors, he enjoyed productive Championship stints at Preston North End and Middlesbrough.

He spent last season at Sheffield United, scoring four goals as the Blades struggled to compete in England’s top tier. AFC Bournemouth were reported to be interested in Archer earlier this summer but he has instead been snapped up by the Cherries’ Premier League rivals.

Saints boss Russell Martin said: “Cameron is a really exciting young talent with huge potential to improve, and we’re really delighted to add him to the group in time for our first game back in the Premier League. He’s had a really good pre-season – he’s sharp and ready to go.