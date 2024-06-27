AFC Bournemouth 'weighing up' swoop for ex-Middlesbrough and Sheffield United marksman
Archer was a high-profile capture for the Blades last summer, joining from Villa for a reported £18m. His stock had soared following a blistering loan spell at Middlesbrough, during which he scored 11 goals in 23 appearances.
The deal featured a clause stipulating that if Sheffield United were to be relegated, Villa would be obligated to buy Archer back from the Blades. Chris Wilder’s men finished rock-bottom of the Premier League, sending Archer back to the Midlands.
However, it appears he may not be back at Villa Park for long. Birmingham World have claimed Villa are willing to listen to offers for the 22-year-old, with Bournemouth said to be considering a move.
Although he has shone in the Championship, Archer is yet to make his mark in the top flight. A fresh Premier League opportunity, therefore, could prove tempting.
Sheffield United, meanwhile, will have to rethink their frontline this summer. Archer’s time at the club has come to an end and fellow frontman Ben Brereton Diaz has also left South Yorkshire.
There has also been uncertainty regarding the future of Oli McBurnie, while Sheffield United’s Yorkshire rivals Leeds United have been linked with Daniel Jebbison.
