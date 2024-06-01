Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison has reportedly emerged among Leeds United’s top transfer targets.

The uncertainty has fuelled speculation regarding his future and according to HITC, he is one of Leeds’ top targets ahead of the 2024/25 season. Jebbison is said to have attracted plenty of interest but Leeds are reportedly hopeful of securing his signature.

A former England youth international who also qualifies for Canada, Jebbison was progressing at a rapid rate until a blood clot put him out of action. He missed out on Sheffield United’s survival battle, returning only once their relegation to the Championship had been confirmed.

Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison is reportedly attracting interest. Inage: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The report claims he was spotted by Leeds’ technical director, Gretar Steinsson, when Steinsson was employed by Everton. The Toffees are also said to have made a move for Jebbison, as are Leicester City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Ipswich Town.

Jebbison is also understood to have attracted potential suitors from Europe, with interest reported to have come from Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco and Valencia.