Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly intensified their interest in former Southampton and Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

The 32-year-old is already familiar with Owls boss Danny Rohl, having worked with the German while on the books of Southampton.

He spent six years at St Mary’s, making most of his 214 appearances for the club in the Premier League. Prior to his move to England, he had shone in Scotland with Dundee United and Celtic.

Armstrong joined MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps in the summer, penning a two-year deal, although he may be given an early exit route.

Stuart Armstrong helped Southampton clinch promotion to the Premier League last season. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Wednesday are believed be on the 32-year-old’s trail and according to The Star, their interest in securing his services has intensified.

The Owls, who are yet to make a single signing in the current window, are thought to be keen on wrapping up a deal for the Scotland international before the deadline.

There had been fears of interest from bitter rivals Sheffield United, but talk of admiring glances from Bramall Lane reportedly stemmed from a mix-up in the Canadian media.

Stuart Armstrong is a senior Scotland international. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Armstrong would add a wealth of experience to the Wednesday ranks, which may prove key if the club are to mount a promotion push.