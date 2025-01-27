Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly plotting a move to sign midfielder Stuart Armstrong from MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old was linked with the Owls back in the summer, when his six-year spell at Southampton was brought to an end by the expiry of his contract.

He was also reported to be of interest to Sheffield United, but a move to South Yorkshire did not materialise for the Scotland international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armstrong instead moved abroad, sealing a move to the Whitecaps and putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Stuart Armstrong helped Southampton clinch promotion to the Premier League last season. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

However, it appears he could be handed an opportunity to make an early return to England. According to The Sun, Wednesday are once again eyeing a deal for the former Celtic star.

It is believed the Owls will explore the possibility of striking a deal if his current club allow his contract to end early.

He would add a wealth of experience to Danny Rohl’s squad, which is yet to be added to in the current transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Armstrong is a senior Scotland international. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Armstrong spent the bulk of his time with Southampton in the Premier League, with his only Championship campaign ending in promotion last year.

He is already familiar with Rohl, having been on Southampton’s books when the German was an assistant to Ralph Hasenhüttl.