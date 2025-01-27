Sheffield Wednesday 'plotting' swoop for ex-Southampton man previously linked with Sheffield United
The 32-year-old was linked with the Owls back in the summer, when his six-year spell at Southampton was brought to an end by the expiry of his contract.
He was also reported to be of interest to Sheffield United, but a move to South Yorkshire did not materialise for the Scotland international.
Armstrong instead moved abroad, sealing a move to the Whitecaps and putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.
However, it appears he could be handed an opportunity to make an early return to England. According to The Sun, Wednesday are once again eyeing a deal for the former Celtic star.
It is believed the Owls will explore the possibility of striking a deal if his current club allow his contract to end early.
He would add a wealth of experience to Danny Rohl’s squad, which is yet to be added to in the current transfer window.
Armstrong spent the bulk of his time with Southampton in the Premier League, with his only Championship campaign ending in promotion last year.
He is already familiar with Rohl, having been on Southampton’s books when the German was an assistant to Ralph Hasenhüttl.
Armstrong made a total of 214 appearances for the Saints, scoring 25 goals and registering 19 assists.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.