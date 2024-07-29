Sheffield United 'tee up' free transfer deals for ex-Newcastle United and Southampton stalwarts
Chris Wilder is overseeing a rebuild at Bramall Lane, with a new era being ushered in post-relegation. Against the backdrop of a takeover process, the Blades pack is being shuffled and five senior signings have already been made.
The club do not appear to be finished with their summer business and Dummett and Armstrong are believed to be in the sights of the Blades. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, deals have been teed up for the experienced duo. Wilder is said to be waiting on the funds for the deals to be finalised.
Both were made free agents at the end of the 2023/24 season, when they were released by their respective clubs. Newcastle brought the curtain down on Dummett’s lengthy association with his boyhood club, while Southampton let Armstrong go after sealing promotion to the Premier League.
Armstrong has spent time on trial at Brentford, although the Blades are thought to be keen on luring him to South Yorkshire. He left Southampton after six years at the club, during which he scored 25 goals in 214 appearances.
Experience appears to be a priority for Sheffield United this summer, with each of their five senior signings possessing EFL experience. Jamie Shackleton and Kieffer Moore are Championship promotion-winners, while Sam McCallum, Harrison Burrows and Callum O’Hare have seen a lot of action early on in their careers.
