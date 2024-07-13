Sheffield United and Hull City transfer twist as former Barnsley man to move in 'deal worth £2m'
The 31-year-old has been linked with a host of Championship clubs this summer, having enhanced his reputation by helping Ipswich Town clinch promotion to the Premier League.
Despite his exploits at Portman Road, Moore is surplus to requirements at Bournemouth and reports have indicated the Cherries are willing to part with him permanently.
Sheffield United initially appeared to be in a strong position to land the Wales international, before it was suggested Hull had pushed their way to the front of the queue.
However, it appears the Blades are now in pole position. According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, Moore will join Sheffield United in a deal worth £2m. If the deal does indeed go through, it will mark a return to Yorkshire for the imposing frontman.
Moore counts Rotherham United and Barnsley among his former clubs and enjoyed productive spells with both clubs. He would arguably be a significant coup for Sheffield United, having amassed 173 appearances and 54 goals at Championship level.
Sheffield United have made two additions to their squad in the current window, wrapping up free transfer deals for Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum.
