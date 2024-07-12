Sheffield United are reportedly trying to beat Hull City in the race to sign Kieffer Moore from AFC Bournemouth.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A formidable force at Championship level, Moore is thought to be surplus to requirements at Bournemouth as they look to push on in the Premier League. He has been linked with Sheffield United, but Hull have also been reported to be in the race for his signature.

Reports had indicated Hull were closing in on the capture of the Wales international, although Sheffield United are reportedly looking to gazump the Tigers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Blades are trying to agree a deal to take the 31-year-old to Bramall Lane. Although the club are working against the backdrop of a takeover process, it has been claimed a deal could still be done for Moore.

Sheffield United and Hull City are reportedly vying for the signature of Wales international Kieffer Moore. Image: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Bournemouth are said to be open the idea of selling the seasoned frontman, or loaning him with a view to a permanent deal being struck in the future. He ended last season on loan at Ipswich Town, leading the line admirably as the Tractor Boys secured promotion from the Championship.

Further doubt has been cast upon his future at the Vitality Stadium by Bournemouth’s capture of young marksman Daniel Jebbison. The 20-year-old had been in Sheffield United’s ranks but an agreement regarding a new deal at Bramall Lane could not be reached.