Sheffield United 'trying' to beat Hull City in race for ex-Barnsley and Rotherham United star
A formidable force at Championship level, Moore is thought to be surplus to requirements at Bournemouth as they look to push on in the Premier League. He has been linked with Sheffield United, but Hull have also been reported to be in the race for his signature.
Reports had indicated Hull were closing in on the capture of the Wales international, although Sheffield United are reportedly looking to gazump the Tigers.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Blades are trying to agree a deal to take the 31-year-old to Bramall Lane. Although the club are working against the backdrop of a takeover process, it has been claimed a deal could still be done for Moore.
Bournemouth are said to be open the idea of selling the seasoned frontman, or loaning him with a view to a permanent deal being struck in the future. He ended last season on loan at Ipswich Town, leading the line admirably as the Tractor Boys secured promotion from the Championship.
Further doubt has been cast upon his future at the Vitality Stadium by Bournemouth’s capture of young marksman Daniel Jebbison. The 20-year-old had been in Sheffield United’s ranks but an agreement regarding a new deal at Bramall Lane could not be reached.
Moore has plied his trade in South Yorkshire before, counting Barnsley and Rotherham United among his former clubs. He has scored a total of 54 goals in the Championship, as well as a further 33 in League One and five in the Premier League.
