Sheffield United prodigy 'will depart' amid talk of Leeds United, Everton and Leicester City interest
The forward is well thought of at Bramall Lane and ascended the club’s youth ranks at a rapid rate. He became the youngest player to score on their first Premier League start, although his progress in South Yorkshire has slowed.
A blood clot put him out of action for the vast majority of the 2023/24 campaign, with his first appearance of the season coming on the final day. Despite the disruption to his career, the Blades have been clear in their desire to retain the England youth international.
However, according to Sky Sports, he is seeking pastures new having rejected Sheffield United’s offer of fresh terms. He is said to have great respect for Blades boss Chris Wilder, although it is claimed he will be moving on regardless.
The news may be music to the ears of Leeds United, who have been linked with a swoop for the marksman. Jebbison is said to feature highly on their list of targets as the Whites gear up for another Championship promotion charge.
However, if Jebbison is indeed now available as a free agent, it is hard to imagine a raft of clubs not casting admiring glances in the direction of the forward. Everton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town have also been reported as potential suitors, while there has also been talk of interest from abroad.
