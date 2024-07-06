Sheffield United and Cardiff City 'interested' in former Barnsley and Rotherham United star
The 31-year-old was linked with a move to Sheffield United last summer, although he was still on the books of Bournemouth when the transfer deadline passed.
He did secure a move in the winter window, although it was not to Bramall Lane. Ipswich Town drafted Moore in on loan and he played a key role for the Tractor Boys as they secured promotion to the Premier League.
According to transfer insider Darren Witcoop, Moore is set to leave the Vitality Stadium with Sheffield United and Cardiff City among the clubs interested in securing his signature.
Moore has arguably been one of the EFL’s most revered marksmen over the last seven years. His career was kicked on in South Yorkshire, where he enjoyed a prolific loan spell at Rotherham in the 2017/18 season.
A productive spell at Barnsley followed before Championship moves to Wigan Athletic, Cardiff and Bournemouth. However, he has not featured as regularly for Bournemouth in the Premier League as he had in the Championship.
Sheffield United recently made their first signing of the summer window, recruiting midfielder Jamie Shackleton on a free transfer from Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.
