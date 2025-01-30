Former Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Sheffield United forward joins club in seventh tier at 39
The veteran frontman, who also counts Rotherham United and Bradford City among his former employers, last played in the EFL for Bolton Wanderers during the 2019/20 season.
He has spent recent years in the non-league pyramid and has now been unveiled as a new signing for Derbyshire-based Mickleover.
The club compete in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, on the seventh rung of the English football ladder, and sit 20th.
A product of Leicester City’s academy, O’Grady first arrived in Yorkshire in 2007. He swapped the Foxes for Rotherham, scoring 15 goals in 55 appearances for the club.
He left for Oldham Athletic in 2008, although it was not long before he was back in Yorkshire.
O’Grady joined Bradford City on loan in 2009, making two appearances for the Bantams.
The forward is better-known for his spell with Sheffield Wednesday, for whom he struck 13 goals in 60 appearances.
He remained in South Yorkshire after leaving the Owls, notching 21 goals across 59 outings in the colours of Barnsley.
His last stint in the county came in 2014, when Sheffield United borrowed his services from Brighton & Hove Albion.
