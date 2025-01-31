Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Leeds United are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

January may be coming to an end, but clubs still have time to conduct business in the transfer market. With the window due to slam shut, it looks set to be a busy weekend across the football pyramid.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Friday, January 31, 2025.

Sheffield Wednesday wrap up deal

Stuart Armstrong has become Sheffield Wednesday’s first signing of the winter window. The 32-year-old has completed a switch from Vancouver Whitecaps, having previously worked with Owls boss Danny Rohl at Southampton.

Stuart Armstrong has been unveiled by Sheffield Wednesday. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Sheffield United lodge bid

Sheffield United have tabled a offer for a centre-back, Blades boss Chris Wilder has confirmed. The Blades have been linked with the likes of Jimmy Dunne and Harry Darling.

According to The Star, the offer was for Dunne and has been rejected.

Wilder said: “We are after a centre-half, no doubt about it. We have made enquiries and a bid for a player and it’s going through that ‘dance’ as it always does, but we have got alternative options underneath that.”

Leeds United exit on cards

Talks regarding a move for Leeds United defender Jeremiah Mullen are reportedly being held. The 20-year-old has not managed a single first-team outing for the Whites and Scottish outfit Dunfermline Athletic are believed to have had discussions.

Jeremiah Mullen has been unable to make a senior breakthrough at Leeds United. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Rotherham United land loanee

Rotherham United have signed midfielder Dan Gore on loan from Manchester United. The 20-year-old was loaned to Port Vale last term but saw his spell hampered by injury.

He is the second midfielder to have arrived at the New York Stadium in the current window, following Louie Sibley through the door.

Middlesbrough enquire about forward

Middlesbrough have reportedly enquired about the availability of Tottenham Hotspur prodigy Will Lankshear.

Tottenham are thought to be looking to loan out the 19-year-old, who was crowned the Premier League 2 Player of the Season last year.

A clutch of Championship clubs have been linked with the former Sheffield United prospect, including West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City.

Hull City announce loan departure