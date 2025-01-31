Sheffield Wednesday wrap up deal, Sheffield United lodge bid and Leeds United exit mooted - transfer latest
January may be coming to an end, but clubs still have time to conduct business in the transfer market. With the window due to slam shut, it looks set to be a busy weekend across the football pyramid.
Here are the latest transfer headlines on Friday, January 31, 2025.
Sheffield Wednesday wrap up deal
Stuart Armstrong has become Sheffield Wednesday’s first signing of the winter window. The 32-year-old has completed a switch from Vancouver Whitecaps, having previously worked with Owls boss Danny Rohl at Southampton.
Sheffield United lodge bid
Sheffield United have tabled a offer for a centre-back, Blades boss Chris Wilder has confirmed. The Blades have been linked with the likes of Jimmy Dunne and Harry Darling.
According to The Star, the offer was for Dunne and has been rejected.
Wilder said: “We are after a centre-half, no doubt about it. We have made enquiries and a bid for a player and it’s going through that ‘dance’ as it always does, but we have got alternative options underneath that.”
Leeds United exit on cards
Talks regarding a move for Leeds United defender Jeremiah Mullen are reportedly being held. The 20-year-old has not managed a single first-team outing for the Whites and Scottish outfit Dunfermline Athletic are believed to have had discussions.
Rotherham United land loanee
Rotherham United have signed midfielder Dan Gore on loan from Manchester United. The 20-year-old was loaned to Port Vale last term but saw his spell hampered by injury.
He is the second midfielder to have arrived at the New York Stadium in the current window, following Louie Sibley through the door.
Middlesbrough enquire about forward
Middlesbrough have reportedly enquired about the availability of Tottenham Hotspur prodigy Will Lankshear.
Tottenham are thought to be looking to loan out the 19-year-old, who was crowned the Premier League 2 Player of the Season last year.
A clutch of Championship clubs have been linked with the former Sheffield United prospect, including West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City.
Hull City announce loan departure
Anthony Racioppi has left Hull City on loan - despite only joining the Tigers in the summer. The goalkeeper will spend the rest of the campaign in Germany with FC Koln.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.