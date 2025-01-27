Sheffield United are reportedly weighing up a move for Queens Park Rangers defender Jimmy Dunne.

The 27-year-old has established himself as a key figure for QPR in recent years and has not missed a single league game this season.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Dunne is of interest to Championship promotion-chasers Sheffield United.

The completion of a takeover at Bramall Lane has given the Blades a significant boost in the window, with two high-profile signings already through the door.

Jimmy Dunne is thought to be of interest to Sheffield United. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Hamza Choudhury and Jonjoe Kenny appear close to following Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz to South Yorkshire, with Dunne the latest to be linked.

However, the report claims Sheffield United may have to pay over the odds for the defender, who is thought to have been eyed as a replacement for the injured Harry Souttar.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international could reportedly be interested in a move if the terms are right and he would arguably be a major coup.

QPR signed Dunne in 2021, prising him from Burnley for an undisclosed fee.

Jimmy Dunne featured for Burnley against Sheffield United in the Premier League. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

He had found opportunities limited at Turf Moor and been loaned to the likes of Sunderland and Fleetwood Town. Prior to joining Burnley, he had spent time in Manchester United’s youth system.