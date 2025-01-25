Sheffield United 'edging closer' to signing of Leicester City's former Watford midfielder
Reports earlier in the window suggested Choudhury was a key target for the Blades as they look bolster their midfield ranks.
However, the 27-year-old is still on the books at the King Power Stadium with the transfer window creeping towards the deadline.
According to Football League World, Sheffield United’s interest in the former Watford loanee has been retained.
The club are said to be progressing well in their efforts to secure his signature, with a loan deal running until the end of the season thought to be on the cards.
Choudhury is a player already familiar with Blades boss Chris Wilder, having played under him during his brief stint in charge of Watford.
However, he is not the only midfielder reported to have caught Sheffield United’s attention.
The Blades have also been linked with Wolves’ Tommy Doyle, who spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Bramall Lane from Manchester City.
Northern Ireland international Shea Charles was also mooted as a potential option after Southampton recalled him from a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.
The 21-year-old has returned to the Steel City, but as a result of a fresh loan agreement being reached between the Owls and the Saints.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.