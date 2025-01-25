Sheffield United 'edging closer' to signing of Leicester City's former Watford midfielder

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 25th Jan 2025, 12:18 BST
Sheffield United are reportedly edging closer to the signing of Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury.

Reports earlier in the window suggested Choudhury was a key target for the Blades as they look bolster their midfield ranks.

However, the 27-year-old is still on the books at the King Power Stadium with the transfer window creeping towards the deadline.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to Football League World, Sheffield United’s interest in the former Watford loanee has been retained.

Hamza Choudhury has made just four Premier League appearances for Leicester City this season.Hamza Choudhury has made just four Premier League appearances for Leicester City this season.
Hamza Choudhury has made just four Premier League appearances for Leicester City this season. | George Wood/Getty Images

The club are said to be progressing well in their efforts to secure his signature, with a loan deal running until the end of the season thought to be on the cards.

Choudhury is a player already familiar with Blades boss Chris Wilder, having played under him during his brief stint in charge of Watford.

However, he is not the only midfielder reported to have caught Sheffield United’s attention.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury has been linked with Sheffield United.Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury has been linked with Sheffield United.
Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury has been linked with Sheffield United. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The Blades have also been linked with Wolves’ Tommy Doyle, who spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Bramall Lane from Manchester City.

Northern Ireland international Shea Charles was also mooted as a potential option after Southampton recalled him from a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

The 21-year-old has returned to the Steel City, but as a result of a fresh loan agreement being reached between the Owls and the Saints.

Related topics:Leicester CityWatford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice