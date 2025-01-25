Sheffield United are reportedly edging closer to the signing of Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports earlier in the window suggested Choudhury was a key target for the Blades as they look bolster their midfield ranks.

However, the 27-year-old is still on the books at the King Power Stadium with the transfer window creeping towards the deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Football League World, Sheffield United’s interest in the former Watford loanee has been retained.

Hamza Choudhury has made just four Premier League appearances for Leicester City this season. | George Wood/Getty Images

The club are said to be progressing well in their efforts to secure his signature, with a loan deal running until the end of the season thought to be on the cards.

Choudhury is a player already familiar with Blades boss Chris Wilder, having played under him during his brief stint in charge of Watford.

However, he is not the only midfielder reported to have caught Sheffield United’s attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury has been linked with Sheffield United. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The Blades have also been linked with Wolves’ Tommy Doyle, who spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Bramall Lane from Manchester City.

Northern Ireland international Shea Charles was also mooted as a potential option after Southampton recalled him from a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.