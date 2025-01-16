Sheffield United are reportedly considering a move to bring Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Tommy Doyle back to Bramall Lane.

Midfield is an area of focus for recruitment staff at Bramall Lane and the Blades have been strongly linked with Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury.

According to The Star, Choudhury is Sheffield United’s main target but progress on the deal front has not been as swift as the Blades had hoped.

Other targets are reportedly being considered, with Doyle said to be one of them. The 23-year-old spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Bramall Lane, helping Sheffield United clinch promotion to the Premier League.

Tommy Doyle has made just three league starts for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season. | Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Doyle spent the following season on loan at Wolves, with the Molineux-based club holding an option to sign him permanently for a reported £4.3m.

The option was exercised at the end of last season, although Doyle has been afforded just three league starts this term.

Shea Charles, who Southampton are recalling from his loam at Sheffield Wednesday, has also been reported to be a target.