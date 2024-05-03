Wolves activate £4.3m clause to sign former Sheffield United and Cardiff City man
The midfielder spent the 2022/23 season at Bramall Lane, on loan from Manchester City alongside fellow prospect James McAtee. Both were key as the Blades clinched promotion to the Premier League under Paul Heckingbottom.
However, only McAtee was brought back to Sheffield United for the current season as Doyle went to Wolves on a season-long loan. Wolves were given an option to make the move permanent, an option they have now taken up.
Reports have suggested Wolves will pay a £4.3m fee to secure Doyle’s services, although Manchester City are said to have a 50 per cent sell-on fee.
Wolves’ sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “We’ve never seen Tommy as a player on loan, and he hasn’t acted like one. He’s gradually earned more minutes and become more important, which I think is an ideal first year.
"What he offers to our midfield is something different to the others, so there was a huge amount of inevitability to this. He buys into who we are as a club and what we’re trying to create culturally within the group.
"He’s a great player to have for what we’re trying to achieve off the pitch and he gives us so much on the pitch, so he’s the exact type of player I think Wolves should be signing.
“If you look at the type of players we like to sign as a football club, they generally haven’t reached their ceiling yet and have loads more to come. Tommy is a fraction of the player he will become, with the more he gets used to the league and the greater his understanding gets. I’m really excited for now but also his future at Wolves.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.