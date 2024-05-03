The midfielder spent the 2022/23 season at Bramall Lane, on loan from Manchester City alongside fellow prospect James McAtee. Both were key as the Blades clinched promotion to the Premier League under Paul Heckingbottom.

However, only McAtee was brought back to Sheffield United for the current season as Doyle went to Wolves on a season-long loan. Wolves were given an option to make the move permanent, an option they have now taken up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports have suggested Wolves will pay a £4.3m fee to secure Doyle’s services, although Manchester City are said to have a 50 per cent sell-on fee.

Tommy Doyle enjoyed a stellar 2022/23 season on loan at Sheffield United. Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Wolves’ sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “We’ve never seen Tommy as a player on loan, and he hasn’t acted like one. He’s gradually earned more minutes and become more important, which I think is an ideal first year.

"What he offers to our midfield is something different to the others, so there was a huge amount of inevitability to this. He buys into who we are as a club and what we’re trying to create culturally within the group.

"He’s a great player to have for what we’re trying to achieve off the pitch and he gives us so much on the pitch, so he’s the exact type of player I think Wolves should be signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad