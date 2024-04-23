Wolves 'set' to complete £4.3m deal for former Sheffield United and Cardiff City star
Doyle spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Sheffield United, winning the affection of the Bramall Lane faithful with his all-action displays. He made a total of 33 league appearances for the Blades, helping the club seal promotion back to the Premier League.
He was linked with a move back to South Yorkshire last summer but Wolves won the race for his signature, securing his services on a season-long loan. As part of the deal, Wolves were given the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.
According to the Express & Star, the club are set to take up the option and permanently add Doyle to their ranks for a fee of £4.3m. Although the fee may seem small, Manchester City reportedly have a 50 per cent sell-on clause.
This could prove lucrative for Pep Guardiola’s side if Doyle continues to progress at the rate that he is. A popular figure at Molineux, Doyle has made 23 appearances in the Premier League this term.
Doyle shone at Sheffield United alongside his Manchester City teammate James McAtee, who did return to Bramall Lane for the 2023/24 season. McAtee has been among Sheffield United’s better performers this season in what has been a dismal campaign for the Blades.
Ahead of the summer transfer window, McAtee has been linked with Championship promotion hopefuls Leicester City.
