Sheffield United 'eye' stunning swoop for Sheffield Wednesday star following Southampton decision
The 21-year-old has been recalled by parent club Southampton, as confirmed by Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri in an explosive fan forum.
A seven-day ruling could enable Wednesday to play Charles in upcoming fixtures against Leeds United and Bristol City, and the possibility of a fresh agreement being reached has been floated.
However, it appears Wednesday could face competition from their bitter Steel City rivals Sheffield United.
Following the latest development at Hillsborough, The Star have claimed the Blades are eyeing a swoop for the Northern Ireland international.
His name is believed to feature on Sheffield United’s long list of targets as they look to bolster their ranks for the second half of the season.
The club reportedly considered signing Charles in the summer and midfield is evidently an area of focus for Chris Wilder and his team.
Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury is also reported to be of interest, with his game time in the Premier League proving limited.
Charles has been a standout performer for Wednesday this term and losing a player of his calibre would undeniably be a blow for the Owls.
It would made significantly more bitter if the midfielder was to link up with Sheffield United, who sit third in the Championship.
