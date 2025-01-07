Sheffield United are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign Hamza Choudhury on loan from Leicester City.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire career on Leicester’s books, although has previously been loaned to Burton Albion and Watford.

Despite his club’s struggles in the Premier League this term, opportunities have proven limited and the midfielder has made just one league start.

According to The Star, the Blades are looking to strike a temporary deal for the former England under-21 international, who has since switched allegiance to Bangladesh.

He is believed to have been identified as a good option early in the window, as Blades boss Chris Wilder looks to bolster his ranks to aid the club’s promotion push.

Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury has been linked with Sheffield United. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The arrival of Choudhury would add depth following the loss of Oliver Arblaster to a long-term injury, although Sydie Peck has deputised admirably.

He boasts impressive experience too, having won the Championship title with Leicester last season.

Sheffield United have also been linked with Liverpool’s Tyler Morton, who has previously shone in the Championship during loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.