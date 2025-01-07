Sheffield United to 'step up' efforts to prise former Watford midfielder from Leicester City
The 27-year-old has spent his entire career on Leicester’s books, although has previously been loaned to Burton Albion and Watford.
Despite his club’s struggles in the Premier League this term, opportunities have proven limited and the midfielder has made just one league start.
According to The Star, the Blades are looking to strike a temporary deal for the former England under-21 international, who has since switched allegiance to Bangladesh.
He is believed to have been identified as a good option early in the window, as Blades boss Chris Wilder looks to bolster his ranks to aid the club’s promotion push.
The arrival of Choudhury would add depth following the loss of Oliver Arblaster to a long-term injury, although Sydie Peck has deputised admirably.
He boasts impressive experience too, having won the Championship title with Leicester last season.
Sheffield United have also been linked with Liverpool’s Tyler Morton, who has previously shone in the Championship during loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.
The Blades currently sit third in the Championship table, with Leeds United and Burnley ahead of them.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.