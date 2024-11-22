Sheffield United star Oliver Arblaster has conceded he is still trying to come to terms with his injury setback.

The 20-year-old limped out of the Steel City derby before the international break and now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

He has been under the knife and the surgery on his ruptured ACL has been successful, although the recovery process looks set to be a long one.

Posting on Instagram, he said: “Earlier this week, I underwent successful surgery on my ruptured ACL, an injury I sustained during the game a few weeks ago.

Sheffield United's Oliver Arblaster is set for a spell on the sidelines. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

“Now, it's time for me to focus on my rehabilitation and the long road to recovery-a journey I'm confident will make me stronger and more determined than ever to get back on the pitch.

“Words cannot express how devastated I am that my season is over. It's something I'm still trying to process and come to terms with, but I'm a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. This is just a setback on my journey to reaching my goals in my career.

“Injuries like this are part of the game we love, but I'm fortunate to have an amazing support system of family and friends who will be with me every step of the way, helping me stay mentally strong through the highs and lows ahead.

“Lastly, I'm looking forward to cheering on the boys like I did as a fan, supporting them as they continue this great start to the season. I can't wait to be back doing what I love and playing in front of you, Blades.”

Arblaster joined Sheffield United as a six-year-old and has enjoyed a stunning senior breakthrough this year.