Sheffield United dealt major injury blow with 'doubt' over whether key player will play again this season
The 20-year-old has enjoyed a stunning breakthrough year at Bramall Lane, ascending from the fringes to become the beating heart of Sheffield United’s midfield.
He has won the trust of Blades boss Chris Wilder, taking on a senior role in the squad despite his lack of experience.
The England youth international was given a starting spot for the recent Steel City derby, but was forced off by injury at the interval.
According to The Star, a scan has revealed knee ligament damage that will sideline Arblaster for the long-term. There is reportedly real doubt over whether he will play again in the current campaign.
He is thought to have gone under the knife for an operation over the international break, with the lengthy recovery process now underway.
Arblaster has been in Sheffield United’s ranks since the age of six and first tasted senior football on loan at Bradford (Park Avenue).
He was sent to Port Vale for the first half of last season, standing out in League One with a series of mature displays.
The midfielder has made a total of 29 senior appearances for Sheffield United and scored twice.
