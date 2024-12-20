Sheffield United are reportedly stepping up their interest in signing former Hull City star Tyler Morton from Liverpool.

The 22-year-old has accumulated a wealth of Championship experience at a young age, spending two full seasons in the second tier.

He first spent a term with Blackburn Rovers before linking up with Hull City for the 2023/24 campaign.

His exploits for the Tigers led to a reintegration into the fold at Anfield, although first-team opportunities have proven limited under Arne Slot.

Tyler Morton has not made a single Premier League appearance for Liverpool this season. | Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Morton’s only senior minutes have been in the Carabao Cup, which he has helped Liverpool progress through each stage of so far.

Sheffield United were credited with interest in Morton earlier this month and according to Football League World, are stepping up their efforts to land the midfielder on loan for the rest of the season.

Morton would arguably be a significant coup for the Blades, who could do with midfield reinforcement after losing Oliver Arblaster to a long-term injury.

A temporary switch could prove beneficial for all parties, allowing Morton to continue his development with regular minutes at senior level.

Last summer, reports suggested Liverpool had slapped a £20m price tag on Morton’s head amid interest from Southampton and AFC Bournemouth.

Sheffield United have made effective use of the loan market this season, borrowing Alfie Gilchrist, Harry Souttar and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Chelsea, Leicester City and Crystal Palace respectively.