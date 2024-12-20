Sheffield United 'stepping up' interest in signing £20m former Hull City star from Liverpool
The 22-year-old has accumulated a wealth of Championship experience at a young age, spending two full seasons in the second tier.
He first spent a term with Blackburn Rovers before linking up with Hull City for the 2023/24 campaign.
His exploits for the Tigers led to a reintegration into the fold at Anfield, although first-team opportunities have proven limited under Arne Slot.
Morton’s only senior minutes have been in the Carabao Cup, which he has helped Liverpool progress through each stage of so far.
Sheffield United were credited with interest in Morton earlier this month and according to Football League World, are stepping up their efforts to land the midfielder on loan for the rest of the season.
Morton would arguably be a significant coup for the Blades, who could do with midfield reinforcement after losing Oliver Arblaster to a long-term injury.
A temporary switch could prove beneficial for all parties, allowing Morton to continue his development with regular minutes at senior level.
Last summer, reports suggested Liverpool had slapped a £20m price tag on Morton’s head amid interest from Southampton and AFC Bournemouth.
Sheffield United have made effective use of the loan market this season, borrowing Alfie Gilchrist, Harry Souttar and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Chelsea, Leicester City and Crystal Palace respectively.
The Blades sit top of the Championship table, three points ahead of second-placed Leeds United and four ahead of third-placed Burnley.
