Liverpool have reportedly slapped a £20m price tag on former Hull City loan star Tyler Morton.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at the MKM Stadium, catching the eye with a series of dominant midfield displays. He amassed a total of 41 appearances in all competitions as the Tigers narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs.

Morton has since returned to parent club Liverpool, although may not be back at Anfield for long. According to Mail Online, the England under-21 international has attracted Premier League interest following his exploits in the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool's Tyler Morton enjoyed a productive loan spell at Hull City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

AFC Bournemouth, Southampton and Ipswich Town are said to be monitoring developments, although Morton will reportedly not come cheap if the aforementioned trio do look to swoop.

The report claims Liverpool want £20m for the midfielder, who is also said to have caught the eye of Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. He would reportedly like to continue his career in Merseyside, although faces stern competition for places in Arne Slot’s squad.

Morton was particularly admired by his former Hull boss Liam Rosenior, who confessed to falling “in love” with Morton after seeing him at Blackburn Rovers. Speaking in November, Rosenior said: “When I saw Tyler play on loan at Blackburn last season, I fell in love with him straightaway. He is everything I like in a midfield player.