Sheffield United 'looking' at loan swoop for £20m Liverpool prodigy following successful Hull City spell

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 12:32 BST
Sheffield United are reportedly eyeing a loan swoop for Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton in the January transfer window.

The promotion-chasing Blades were recently dealt a significant blow, losing midfielder Oliver Arblaster to a long-term injury.

The England youth international looks set to miss the entirety of the club’s Championship campaign, having undergone surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Morton has been identified as a potential short-term fix.

Tyler Morton has found first-team opportunities limited at Liverpool since returning to the club from his loan at Hull City.placeholder image
Tyler Morton has found first-team opportunities limited at Liverpool since returning to the club from his loan at Hull City. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

At just 22, he boasts an impressive amount of Championship experience accumulated over two full seasons in the division.

Liverpool loaned him to Blackburn Rovers for the 2022/23 season and he then linked up with Hull for the 2023/24 campaign.

He was a key figure for the Tigers and while his exploits have kept him in the Liverpool squad, he has found opportunities limited at Anfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morton has not been afforded a single outing in the Premier League this term, with his only senior appearances coming in the Carabao Cup.

Reports over the summer suggested he was valued at £20m amid interest from the likes of Southampton and AFC Bournemouth.

A loan deal, however, would be easier to wrap up from a financial point of view. Morton could also find the prospect of a promotion push tempting, with the Blades sat top of the Championship table.

Related topics:Liverpool FC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice