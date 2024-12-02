Sheffield United 'looking' at loan swoop for £20m Liverpool prodigy following successful Hull City spell
The promotion-chasing Blades were recently dealt a significant blow, losing midfielder Oliver Arblaster to a long-term injury.
The England youth international looks set to miss the entirety of the club’s Championship campaign, having undergone surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Morton has been identified as a potential short-term fix.
At just 22, he boasts an impressive amount of Championship experience accumulated over two full seasons in the division.
Liverpool loaned him to Blackburn Rovers for the 2022/23 season and he then linked up with Hull for the 2023/24 campaign.
He was a key figure for the Tigers and while his exploits have kept him in the Liverpool squad, he has found opportunities limited at Anfield.
Morton has not been afforded a single outing in the Premier League this term, with his only senior appearances coming in the Carabao Cup.
Reports over the summer suggested he was valued at £20m amid interest from the likes of Southampton and AFC Bournemouth.
A loan deal, however, would be easier to wrap up from a financial point of view. Morton could also find the prospect of a promotion push tempting, with the Blades sat top of the Championship table.
