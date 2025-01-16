Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri drops Southampton loanee bombshell and makes Danny Rohl admission
The 21-year-old joined the club on loan in the summer and has been a crucial cog in Danny Rohl’s Owls machine.
His exploits had fuelled fears of a recall among fans and these fears were realised in an explosive fan forum held by Chansiri last night (January 15).
Late in the evening, Chansiri confirmed the Saints had exercised their option to take Charles back to St Mary’s.
He could still make two further appearances for the club, with a seven-day ruling possibly enabling outings against Leeds United and Bristol City.
Earlier in the evening, before confirmation of the Charles decision, Chansiri said: “Let’s see what we can do. In football it is not about individual players, it is about the team. Even if you have the best players and the other players do not support you, you cannot do anything. Of course we like him, but what can we do?
“It is out of our control. I mentioned at the beginning my opinion, he is not ready for the Premier League. Southampton in this situation he cannot help, Southampton need a better player than this... let’s see. If they do that, maybe we do something. Let’s see. Someone damage us then we can damage them as well, let’s see.”
Chansiri also made a surprise admission regarding manager Danny Rohl, insisting the German had not approached him regarding transfer window targets.
As reported by The Star, he said: “He needs to speak to me. I do not go to speak to him. If he does not talk to me then how can I know what he wants? I said from the beginning that if he does not talk to me, that must mean he does not need anything.
“If he needs anything, he needs to come to me and tell me. I said before, I do not go to him and say ‘please, please’, it makes no sense. I back every coach. I back every coach. What’s wrong? I don’t know.
“I am happy to talk with him, if he wants to talk with me. I am the boss, right? An employee comes to talk with me. It’s not like I go to employers and say ‘hey, you want to spend some money?’.”
