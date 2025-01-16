Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has confirmed Shea Charles has been recalled by Premier League strugglers Southampton.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old joined the club on loan in the summer and has been a crucial cog in Danny Rohl’s Owls machine.

His exploits had fuelled fears of a recall among fans and these fears were realised in an explosive fan forum held by Chansiri last night (January 15).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Late in the evening, Chansiri confirmed the Saints had exercised their option to take Charles back to St Mary’s.

Shea Charles has stood out for Sheffield Wednesday this season. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

He could still make two further appearances for the club, with a seven-day ruling possibly enabling outings against Leeds United and Bristol City.

Earlier in the evening, before confirmation of the Charles decision, Chansiri said: “Let’s see what we can do. In football it is not about individual players, it is about the team. Even if you have the best players and the other players do not support you, you cannot do anything. Of course we like him, but what can we do?

“It is out of our control. I mentioned at the beginning my opinion, he is not ready for the Premier League. Southampton in this situation he cannot help, Southampton need a better player than this... let’s see. If they do that, maybe we do something. Let’s see. Someone damage us then we can damage them as well, let’s see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chansiri also made a surprise admission regarding manager Danny Rohl, insisting the German had not approached him regarding transfer window targets.

Danny Rohl has signalled his desire to bolster his Sheffield Wednesday ranks. | Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

As reported by The Star, he said: “He needs to speak to me. I do not go to speak to him. If he does not talk to me then how can I know what he wants? I said from the beginning that if he does not talk to me, that must mean he does not need anything.

“If he needs anything, he needs to come to me and tell me. I said before, I do not go to him and say ‘please, please’, it makes no sense. I back every coach. I back every coach. What’s wrong? I don’t know.