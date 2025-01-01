West Ham United and Leicester City credited with interest in £12m Sheffield Wednesday star
The 21-year-old has flourished in the Championship this season, establishing himself as a crucial cog in Danny Rohl’s Owls machine.
His exploits fuelled talk of a surprise swoop from Arsenal back in November and other Premier League clubs have now been credited with interest.
According to Mail Online, West Ham and Leicester have both had eyes on the Northern Ireland international. He is also believed to have attracted admiring glances from Serie A side Atalanta.
Charles is a product of Manchester City’s academy but failed to make a first-team breakthrough at the Etihad Stadium.
He sought pastures new with Southampton, joining for a reported £12m, and was part of the Saints squad that sealed promotion to the Premier League last term.
Wednesday borrowed his services in the summer, reuniting Charles with his younger brother Pierce, a goalkeeper in the Owls ranks.
The midfielder has since made 21 appearances for Wednesday, registering four assists and scoring once.
His stock has also been sent soaring by his exploits at international level, with the 21-year-old having worn the captain armband for Northern Ireland.
