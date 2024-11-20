Sheffield Wednesday’s on-loan Southampton midfielder Shea Charles has reportedly emerged as a surprise target for Arsenal.

Charles is a product of Manchester City’s youth system and at 21, is already a senior Northern Ireland international.

He joined Southampton last year but was only a bit-part player as the Saints clinched promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

With regular game time in the top flight appearing unlikely, he was loaned to Hillsborough in the summer and has hit the ground running in South Yorkshire.

While it has not been plain-sailing for the Owls this term, Charles has stood out with his displays in the heart of the midfield.

His exploits appear to have attracted attention, with Fichajes claiming he has emerged on Arsenal’s radar.

He is thought to be in the sights of the Gunners as they look to place emphasis upon the recruitment of talented young players.

Although he is currently representing Wednesday, Southampton would be the outfit negotiating with Arsenal as the midfielder’s parent club.