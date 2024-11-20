Sheffield Wednesday star linked with surprise move to Arsenal as Southampton deal mooted

Published 20th Nov 2024, 10:01 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday’s on-loan Southampton midfielder Shea Charles has reportedly emerged as a surprise target for Arsenal.

Charles is a product of Manchester City’s youth system and at 21, is already a senior Northern Ireland international.

He joined Southampton last year but was only a bit-part player as the Saints clinched promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

With regular game time in the top flight appearing unlikely, he was loaned to Hillsborough in the summer and has hit the ground running in South Yorkshire.

Shea Charles is currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Southampton - and has been linked with Arsenal.Shea Charles is currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Southampton - and has been linked with Arsenal.
Shea Charles is currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Southampton - and has been linked with Arsenal. | George Wood/Getty Images

While it has not been plain-sailing for the Owls this term, Charles has stood out with his displays in the heart of the midfield.

His exploits appear to have attracted attention, with Fichajes claiming he has emerged on Arsenal’s radar.

He is thought to be in the sights of the Gunners as they look to place emphasis upon the recruitment of talented young players.

Although he is currently representing Wednesday, Southampton would be the outfit negotiating with Arsenal as the midfielder’s parent club.

Charles is the older brother of goalkeeper Pierce, who joined Wednesday from Manchester City in 2021. The 19-year-old is considered a hot prospect at Hillsborough and has represented Northern Ireland at senior level alongside his brother.

