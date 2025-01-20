'Verbally agreed' - Sheffield United closing in on signing of former Everton and Celtic defender
Blades boss Chris Wilder has made it clear he wants to see his squad strengthened this month and recently said there could be five new arrivals at Bramall Lane.
The first was confirmed earlier today (January 20), with Ben Brereton Diaz re-joining the club on loan.
It appears Kenny is not far from completing a move to South Yorkshire, with Sky Sports claiming he has indicated his willingness to make the move.
The 27-year-old has been plying his trade in Germany since 2022, when he ended his lengthy association with Everton and linked up with Hertha Berlin.
He had made 69 appearances at first-team level for the Toffees and had loan spells at Wigan Athletic, Oxford United, Schalke 04 and Celtic.
Kenny has been a regular fixture in the German second tier this season but reports have indicated he is wanted as a winter recruit at Bramall Lane.
A right-back by trade, he has been capped by England at various youth levels. It has been claimed he will join Sheffield United on a four-and-a-half-year deal.
The Blades have also been linked with midfielder Shea Charles, who is heading back to Southampton following a productive loan stint at Sheffield Wednesday.
Kenny’s former Everton teammate, Michael Keane, has also been reported as being on Sheffield United’s radar.
Republic of Ireland international Tom Cannon, meanwhile, appears to be closing in on a move to from Leicester City to Bramall Lane.
