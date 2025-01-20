Sheffield United transfer news: Ben Brereton Diaz reunited with Blades

Ben Brereton Diaz has linked up with Sheffield United for a second time after joining on loan from Southampton until the end of the season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chile international, who watched Saturday’s 2-0 win over Norwich City from the director’s box, is expected to be eligible to play at Swansea City on Tuesday.

Twelve months ago the wide attacker joined on loan from Villareal and impressed with six goals in 14 appearances for the side which finished bottom of the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brereton Diaz had done enough to stay in the division when the Blades dropped out of it, and made a £7m move to Southampton.

But it has not worked out as planned, with his four starts coming in the first five matches of the season. His most recent appearance was as a League Cup substitute against Liverpool before December.

He has not scored for the Saints, who are bottom of this season’s table.

The familiarity of Bramall Lane was an important factor when Brereton Diaz made it clear to Southampton he wanted to go back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me personally, with a young family back in Southampton I didn't want to go somewhere else unfamiliar, but most importantly I know what the gaffer and his staff are about and I've been delighted to see the team doing so well this season, for me it was a no brainer to come back,” he said.

REUNITED: Ben Brereton Diaz has returned to Bramall Lane

"The atmosphere last year was tough at times, but I still enjoyed my football and loved every minute of my time at the club, the fans were brilliant, it is a real family club and there is a connection now which is important. No other club was an option for me.

"Coming back to Sheffield United this time I know I will enjoy it more than the first time, the lads have done unbelievably well and I'm just here to hopefully help the team achieve the goal of promotion."

Manager Chris Wilder felt when Brereton Diaz left in the summer there was a chance he could be back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I always had in the back of my mind that we'd reunite again and play for us," he said.

"He impressed so many people with his attitude and performances in a team that was having major troubles finding the back of the net and creating, it was a good output from him and personality and character wise too.

"He impressed the fans too, which doesn't always go hand in hand but it's a good signing for us.

"We understood when he went to the Premier League but we always thought there was an opportunity and delighted he wanted to come to us. He was our No 1 choice right the way through and this was the only place he wanted to come which is great."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad