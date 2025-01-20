Sheffield United 'enquire' about £25m Everton man as Southampton forward drops major transfer hint
With the Blades firmly in contention for promotion back to the Premier League, manager Chris Wilder has made no secret of his desire to bolster his ranks.
After his side’s win over Norwich City at the weekend, he spoke of the possibility of five new faces arriving at Bramall Lane.
Wilder said: “We’re after five new players and I expect to sign them all. We’re close on three, we’re talking to number-one targets, and from a financial and personality point of view, they all want to come and be part of a hopefully successful last 19 games of the season."
According to The Star, Sheffield United have sounded out Everton over Keane. An England-capped defender, he was signed by the Toffees in a £25m deal back in 2017.
The 32-year-old stepped off the bench at the weekend as Everton defeated Tottenham Hotspur, making his first league appearance since September.
Despite his lack of minutes in the top flight, he would arguably be a major coup for a Championship club.
Sheffield United’s focus on their centre-back department has been prompted by the loss of on-loan Leicester City defender Harry Souttar to a long-term injury.
The club have also been strongly linked with Southampton’s Ben Brereton Diaz, who ended last season on loan at Bramall Lane.
He dropped a major hint that he could be bound for South Yorkshire with his attendance at Sheffield United’s victory over Norwich.
Reports have also suggested the club’s frontline could be bolstered with the addition of Republic of Ireland international Tom Cannon.
He was recently recalled from a loan spell at Stoke City by Leicester, who could reportedly sell him for £10m plus add-ons.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.