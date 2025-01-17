Sheffield United, Leeds United and Hull City are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been another busy 24 hours in the winter window, with rumours rife and deals being done across the pyramid.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Friday, January 17, 2025.

Sheffield United close in on forward

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester City have reportedly accepted a bid from Sheffield United for in-demand marksman Tom Cannon.

The 22-year-old was recently recalled from his loan spell at Stoke City, sparking a scramble for his signature. Sheffield United appear to have pushed to the front of the queue, with The Star claiming an offer has been accepted.

The Blades are thought to have offered around £10m up front, with add-ons if the club are promoted this season.

Sheffield United are reportedly closing in on Leicester City's Tom Cannon - who recently impressed on loan at Stoke City. | David Rogers/Getty Images

Leeds United eye Nigeria international

Former Leicester City and Manchester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho is reportedly of interest to Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town have both been linked with the 56-cap Nigeria international, who joined Sevilla in the summer of 2024.

However, a report has suggested Leeds are also interested in the frontman, who could be available for a loan move.

Hull City sign veteran winger

Former Morocco international Nordin Amrabat has been added to Hull City’s ranks. The 37-year-old, formerly of Watford, has put pen to paper on a short-term deal at the MKM Stadium.

He was last on the books of Greek side AEK Athens, who announced his departure earlier in the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After putting pen to paper, he said: “I’m very happy and excited to be here. It’s a big club with a big history. I’m happy to be part of the Hull City family now and I can’t wait to start.”

Hull City's latest signing Nordin Amrabat boasts Premier League experience. | Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Bradford City sanction loan exit

Tyler Smith has left Bradford City on loan, returning to former club Barrow. The former Sheffield Unite prospect has struggled for minutes in West Yorkshire and has not made a League Two appearance since October.

He said: “I’m really happy to be back. I can’t wait to get started, and I’m all ready to go “I think looking back, I had the best time of my career when I was here, so I’m happy to be back, and I can’t wait to get back on the pitch.”

Barnsley ‘working vey hard’ on deals

Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke has assured supporters the club are working “very hard” on the recruitment front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "We will keep with our message and keep working away. The recruitment team and my boss Mladen [Sormaz, sporting director] are working very hard and I am sure that the few quality additions we want will be added."

Exits potentially on cards at Huddersfield Town

Michael Duff has suggested some of Huddersfield Town’s fringe players could seek pastures new before the winter window slams shut.

He said: "I will be having conversations with people in the next couple of weeks. It’s not a case of having to offload people, but I will be having conversations in terms of game-time, which will be limited.